Commission team visits various villages in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh State Backward Classes Commission Chairman Justice K.L. Manjunath has said that field-level visits to study the economic, social, and educational status of the target groups are helping the panel members a lot to have a look at the ground realities.

Justice Manjunath along with his team members -- Professors V. Subramanyam, Purnachandra Rao and Satyanarayana on Tuesday visited Narasingapuram of Chandragiri mandal and Maddipatla Palle of Irala mandal and received representations from the public groups, hearing their appeals at gram sabhas.

Inclusion of new castes opposed

Leaders of the BC Forum at Narasingapuram village informed the panel chief that inclusion of new castes in the list of BCs would adversely impact the benefits of those who were already listed as the BCs but without the benefits reaching them fully. Justice Manjunath sought the forum leaders to submit their representations in writing.

The community groups said that there were as many as 85 unemployed teachers and 50 B.Tech graduates in their village without jobs. They observed that the fruits of reservations could reach the target groups only when the process was made on the basis of population. The BC community groups at Maddipatla village maintained that though the Balija community was in the list of BCs between 1913 and 1962, later they were removed. Representatives of Yadava community said that their people were still rearing sheep and goats.

Later, speaking to the media at Chittoor, Justice Manjunath said that the BC Commission had chosen Chittoor district to initiate the study for submitting the report, and all the other districts would be covered soon.