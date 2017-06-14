Faux pas by Naidu’sTwitter handle

more-in

In a gaffe that was rectified later, the Twitter handle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu revealed the identity of a minor, a victim of sexual abuse who was rescued by the Andhra Pradesh police in Kashmir recently.

The picture tweet was later removed after online reports highlighted that it was against Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to reveal the identity of minors. After 45 days of search, the 14-year-old girl , allegedly kidnapped by the 45-year-old man who once worked for BSF was rescued by police on June 7.

Later, the victim along with her parents met the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister extended financial help and support to the girl and family and tweeted a picture with the family at 9.30 p.m. on June 12.

Before it was deleted at around 6 p.m. on June 13, over 87 users retweeted the photo.

The same was retweeted by the account of Chief Minister’s official handle too.