P. Kiran, 27, a farmer of Alamuru village in Allagadda mandal, who attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in the Kurnool Collectorate premises, continued to be unconscious and critical in Kurnool General Hospital on Saturday.

The farmer suffered respiratory failure, convulsions and is on a mechanical ventilator, doctors of the Critical Care Unit told The Hindu . Kiran opened his eyes for a few moments but is still in an unconscious stage, they said.

A magistrate, Babu, visited the hospital, but could not record the statement of the farmer, who is on ventilator. The farmer attempted suicide alleging apathy of the revenue officials in allotting his one and half acres in Alamuru to a burial ground. He left behind a suicide note naming 16 persons as being responsible for driving him to end life.

Meanwhile District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan and Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna visited the hospital and told the superintendent J. Veeraswamy and doctors to give all the necessary treatment to him.

The farmer’s wife, Vijaya, said the Collector informed her that he had directed cancellation of the orders allotting Kiran’s land to a burial ground and that the family could continue to till the land. Ms. Vijaya said her husband was cultivating the land and she and her three-year-old son Viswateja were dependents on him. Expressing concern at her husband’s failing health, she hoped he would recover soon.