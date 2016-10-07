A farmer, Kiran, 30, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in the Collectorate on Thursday, resenting allotment of his field to a burial ground and the alleged apathy of the officials in resolving the issue. The farmer, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, from Alamuru in Allagadda mandal, represented to District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan that his family members had been tilling one and half acres in Alamuru since the last six decades, but officials had allotted the land to a burial ground owing to pressure from local political leaders. Alleging a lukewarm response from the Collector, he consumed pesticide in the Collectorate premises.

Police rushed him to Kurnool general hospital, where doctors described his condition as critical.