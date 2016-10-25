An engineering first year student Sankar, 19, drowned in Pennar river at Pushpagiri in Vallur mandal on Monday.

Sankar, a resident of Sankarapuram in Kadapa city, and his friends went to visit Sri Chennakesava Swamy temple at Pushpagiri, about 15 km from Kadapa.

They tried to swim in Pennar river when he allegedly drowned, according to the police.

His friends raised alarm and local people tried to rescue him but he lost his life by then.

The Vallur police registered a case and took up investigation.

The body was sent for post-mortem to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Kadapa.