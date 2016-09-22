Official spokesperson of the YSR Congress Ambati Rambabu has demanded that the Assembly Speaker initiate action on the petitions seeking disqualification of the YSRC legislators who switched loyalties to the Telugu Desam Party.

Citing a directive of the High Court on Wednesday, Mr. Rambabu said at a media conference that the Speaker had the moral obligation to take action on the rebel legislators under the Anti Defection Law.

“Though the direction of the court is applicable to the Telangana Assembly Speaker, it is the moral obligation of the Chief Minister and the Speaker to take action on the petitions seeking disqualification of the rebel MLAs,” Mr. Rambabu said.