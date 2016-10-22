Police personnel paying homage at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial in Kurnool on Friday.—PHOTO: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Four hundred and seventy-three policemen attained martyrdom across the country while maintaining internal security during the last one year, Deputy Inspector-General of Kurnool Range B.V. Ramana Kumar said on Friday.

Speaking as chief guest at the Police Commemoration Day programme at the Police Parade Grounds here, the DIG said 163 police personnel died in harness in the country owing to ill-health. Four police personnel lost their lives in the State in the last one year.

Police officials and personnel were discharging duties even during festivals and national holidays, Mr. Ramana Kumar said and assured to implement weekly holiday for the personnel soon.

Kurnool District Judge Anupama Chakravarthi said police officials and personnel guard the safety of citizens when everyone falls asleep and remembering their sacrifices was the duty of one and all.

Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna said blood donation camps were conducted in all police station limits and about 2,000 policemen and youth donated blood.

Mr. Ravikrishna and other police officers offered salute to the martyrs, as Additional SP (Administration) T. Chandrasekhar Reddy read out the names of 473 martyrs.

‘Martyrs earned place in everyone’s heart’

Police personnel who attained martyrdom while discharging duties to maintain internal security have earned a place in everyone’s heart, Kadapa district Collector K.V. Satyanarayana said on Friday.

The Collector and Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna placed wreaths at the Police Martyrs Memorial at the Kadapa Police Parade Grounds and bowed their heads in silence in their memory.

The Collector and SP presented certificates to the winners of essay writing and painting competitions held to mark the occasion. Police officials and personnel took out a Commemoration Day rally in Kadapa town.

Additional SP P.V.G. Vijay Kumar, DSPs Muralidhar, Rajagopala Reddy, B. Srinivasulu, K. Nageswara Reddy, Shaukat Ali, Municipal Commissioner P. Chandramouleeswara Reddy, District Fire Officer Vijay Kumar, circle inspectors N. Ramesh, U. Sadasivaiah and Ramakrishna, sub-inspectors, police personnel and home guards took part and placed flowers at the Police Martyrs Memorial.

Impressive rally

Staff Reporter from Tirupati reports:

Decked in crisp uniforms, officials of the Tirupati Urban Police took out an impressive rally as a part of Police Commemoration Day celebrations here on Friday. The rally started at the District Police Office and passed through the arterial roads of the temple city.

On this occasion, a ‘wellness programme’ was conducted for the officials by Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS). Speaking at the event, Tirupati Urban SP R. Jayalakshmi said that the police officials can undergo a master health check-up and remarked that it would continue every year. Officials at the Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) also observed Police Commemoration Day at their office at Kapilatheertam.

Police parade

Chittoor Staff Reporter adds:

Patriotic fervour marked the Police Commemoration Day parade at the Police Grounds here on Friday. Senior police officials of Chittoor and Madanapalle divisions paid rich tributes to the martyrs at the pylon, followed by an impressive parade. District judge Kanaka Durga Rao and Chittoor Superintendent of Police G. Srinivas received the guard of honour and recalled the services of the police martyrs who lost their lives while on duty.

Earlier, about 3,000 students from various schools and colleges took part in the rally to mark the day.