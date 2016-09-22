Onion growers closed the gates of the Kurnool market yard and staged a rasta roko before it on Wednesday demanding purchase of onions at a remunerative price of Rs. 1,000 per quintal. As there were no takers for onions despite a steep fall in its price, to about Re. 1 per kg, irate farmers resorted to the protest paralysing traffic on the market yard road for more than an hour. Onion growers who brought heavy stocks to the market yard were angry as they could not sell even a few kg of the produce since yesterday.

Rs 400 per kg offered

Kurnool Market Committee chairperson Samanthakamani assured them of arranging purchase of onion at Rs. 400 a quintal.