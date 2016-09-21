CRPF: Tirupati man declared best trainee officer

P. Sandeep Sakti of Tirupati, who has been selected as the CRPF Assistant Commandant, being greeted by his parents on Tuesday.— Photo K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Among the 86 officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who passed out in the 47th batch to become directly-appointed gazetted officers, Tirupati-based Payyavula Sandeep Sakti stood No.1 in the country to become an Assistant Commandant of Police.

After UPSC 2013 notification, Mr. Sakti took the test by the end of 2014 and got trained at CRPF Training Academy at Gurgaon, Haryana. The programme ended this month, where he was declared the topper for his batch comprising 86 officials from across 20 States. A student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College, both in Tirupati, Mr Sakti decided to be in the midst of people and live for the people. Though armed with a B.Tech (Information Technology) degree, he decided against taking a desk job like software engineer, which, he says, is not his cup of tea.

Though he had the option of choosing the post of Manager with Food Corporation of India (FCI) or Assistant Intelligence Officer with the Intelligence Bureau, he chose the police service, with the inspiration of his uncle P.Sridhar. The ACP in CRPF is the equivalent of Deputy Superintendent of Police in the civil cadre.

His father P. Bhaskar works as history lecturer and NSS officer at SV Arts College, while his mother M. Hemalatha is also a history lecturer cum NCC Officer at SPW Degree College. Mr. Sakti drew inspiration for public service from his paternal grandfather Payyavula Ramakrishnaiah, who served as the Sarpanch of Avilala village for 23 years, and his maternal grandfather M.V. Ramanaiah, who founded Srinivasa Junior College, considered the first private college in Tirupati.

Speaking to The Hindu , Mr. Sakti said he was trained in physical test, law and order, firing, management, medical assistance, strategic and warfare tactics etc. during the 52-week course.

