The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is going to conduct a padayatra in four merged mandals (from Telangana), which allegedly are not getting their due share in development activities.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, CPM’s state secretariat member and former MP Midiyam Babu Rao said that party’s State secretary P. Madhu will start the padayatra at Kannaigudem of Yetapaka mandal on November 4. The valedictory of the yatra will be held at Chinturu by holding a public meeting, Praja Garjana, which will be addressed by party politburo member Brinda Karat. The padayatra is going to cover 500 km touching 225 villages spread across the four mandals.

During the padayatra, the CPI(M) leaders will meet tribal people in each village and find out about their problems so that they could bring them to the notice of the officials concerned in that area for immediate redressal. T. Arun, district secretary of CPI(M) ,will lead the padayatra. The team will mainly focus on the issues like education, health, drinking water and housing.

Several pending issues

The former MP said that there are no teachers and lecturers in many schools and colleges in the merged mandals for the last two-and-a-half years. The promised girijan university did not materialise and the proposals for a junior college at Yetapaka and a degree college at Chinturu are also pending. The senior leader demanded that the Polavaram evacuees should be paid compensation on a par with Pattiseema farmers.