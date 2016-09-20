The government is keen on conducting elections to municipal corporations and municipalities in November or December this year, according to HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Telugu Desam Party would romp home in the elections as it was implementing several developmental and welfare programmes, the Minister told the media at Rajampet in Kadapa district on Monday.

In-charge Ministers and TDP leaders would tour the municipalities where the elections would be held and strive for party victory, he said.

Dig at Jagan

Taking a dig at Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, the Minister remarked that YSR Congress would be able to gain the Opposition party status in the next general election, only if its MLAs replace their leader.

He inaugurated a training-cum-employment centre under the National Urban Livelihood Mission at Mannur in Rajampet mandal.

Addressing women, he said the State government was according priority to women and implementing several programmes for their progress.

Two hundred and forty women would be imparted a three-month training in sewing and given a sewing machine and certificate on completion of training, he said. Mr. Srinivasa Rao gave away identity cards to 40 street vendors.

The Minister inaugurated additional classrooms constructed on the ZP girls high school with an outlay of Rs. 13.74 lakh.

He inspected the Government Urdu Junior College and told officials to send proposals for its development.

Later, the Minister inspected the roads and sanitation in Rajampet town and expressed dissatisfaction at poor sanitation.

He told municipality officials to take steps to improve sanitation in the town, conduct inspections and upload photos to his mobile on a daily basis.