Cisco, Kii to set up Centres of Excellence

In a shot in the arm to the International Institute of Digital Technologies (IIDT) set up four months ago, IT and networking giant Cisco and Kii Corporation of Japan have agreed to establish Centres of Excellence (CoE) on the new campus coming up on the outskirts of Tirupati.

While Cisco will start a CoE on Internet of Things, cyber security and analytics, Kii Corporation will establish a centre for research and development on IoT-related applications shortly.

Asked to comment on the feedback in four months of their journey after setting up India’s premier institute in digital technologies, Special Chief Secretary and IT Advisor to Chief Minister J.A. Chowdary told The Hindu that the industry-centric pedagogy and out-of-the-box approach to do away with regimented education syllabus had evoked a big response from various sectors.

The IIDT is now conducting classes for the first batch of students admitted to the one-year post-graduate programme in cyber security and business analytics at Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati, he said. Their thrust was on making them acquire knowledge in new age technologies as well as improve communication skills to become global leaders.

“We have tied up with 80 big names in IT world. We are in the process of arranging global mentors on an average one for two students to get proper mentoring and guidance lifelong like Godfathers,” Mr. Chowdary said, declaring that their dream was to develop the IIDT on the lines of ISB, Hyderabad.

He said that for the first batch students had preferred to quit lucrative careers in Amazon, TCS and Infosys to learn digital skills at the IIDT. He exuded confidence that there would be encouraging response for the second batch for which an all-India entrance test would be conducted on June 25.

Courses in Vizag

Mr. Chowdary disclosed that they were planning to introduce courses soon in Visakhapatnam on artificial intelligence and machine learning, blockchain and financial technology (fintech) as part of a decision to transform the city into a fintech valley.

Stating that the students would get more than one placement offer, he said that due to severe shortage of trained manpower there would be no worry about getting lucrative opportunities.

He said that during his interaction with the students at Tirupati he found that some were interested to prove entrepreneurship by setting up start-ups.

New campus

Mr. Chowdary indicated that the new campus would come up at Renigunta on the outskirts of Tirupati. There are plans to function from the Incubation Tower and another new building is coming up near the Tirupati International Airport with a built-up area of 50,000 to 60,000 sq.ft., accommodation blocks and recreation facilities sometime in September or October.

The first phase campus will be shifted to a permanent campus once 50 acres of land is allotted to the IIDT. The institute is managed by A.P. Electronics and IT Agency, an autonomous society floated by the A.P. Government. The temporary campus will also be home to world-class incubation facilities and a cyber security laboratory.