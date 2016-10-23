The High Court has issued notices to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) and other government agencies to inquire into the facts pertaining to the issue of a circular by the super speciality hospital to private nursing homes imposing curbs on the latter with regard to sending of patients requiring ventilator support to them.

The court took cognizance of the letter (dated 27th July, 2016) sent by Rayalaseema Porata Samithi convenor P. Naveen Kumar Reddy and M. Purushotham Reddy, which the petitioners sought to be considered as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), over the controversial circular.

The Hindu impact

The order by Justice Challa Kodandaram, which acknowledged The Hindu report, directed the government agencies to ascertain the facts, including the veracity of the claim made by SVIMS that the ventilatorswere required for patients already admitted and undergoing treatment.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Mr. Naveen remarked that the hospital management had orally accepted to address the issue related to the circular, but had not taken any concrete steps.

He further thanked the High Court for the prompt response to address a people’s issue and said the respondents would have to answer before November 8.

“SVIMS was formed with the main aim of providing corporate medical services to the poor and needy and it is the only super speciality hospital for the Ralayaseema region. If there is a shortage of ventilators, the hospital should make efforts to install more,” Mr. Naveen added.