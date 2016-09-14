Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Tuesday expressed concern over the inordinate delay in the commencement of work on the Dugarajapatnam major port in the district. During his visit to the Chittamur area here, Mr. Mohan criticised Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for not taking up the cause of the port and complete it at the estimated cost of Rs. 25,000 crore. Mr. Mohan said that the delay was to make sure that the interests of a private port were not hurt. Mr. Mohan said that the party would launch an agitation if the works were not taken up by December.