Government wants to bring down the time taken in the movement of files

The State government is contemplating making amendments to the AP Secretariat manual to suit the e-office, e-filing and other requirements.

These rules were framed in 1965 though amendments were made now and then and updated in 2013.

Concern over delay

Concerned about the inordinate delay in “move of files and subsequent decision making” at the Secretariat, the government wants to bring down the time taken in the movement of the files without “hurting the sentiments of employees”.

Work segregation

As the staff strength has come down in the recent past, e-office and e-files and segregation of work to the existing employees should not be a problem, government sources say.

Treading cautiously, the government wants to drive home the point that the delay in file disposal leads to delay in decision making and thus affecting economic growth. Plans are afoot to fix a timeline for each file.

Accountability and time to dispose of the file would be fixed at every level. At the end, the file movement in each department would be integrated with the Chief Minister’s dashboard.

Rules reviewed

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu reviewed the amendment of Secretariat business rules with GAD officials here on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the Minister has expressed concern over “red-tapism”. The Minister, sources say, raised a few issues including irregularities and delay in the file movement and disposal. These can be plugged by making necessary changes to the business rules.

As the technology is in place, physical files can be replaced with e-files and e-office.

Certain files need not originate from section officer but it is religiously followed, which impacts decision making. Making a few other suggestions, the Minister told the officials that the delay could be reduced by suitably modifying and restructuring administrative and office procedures.