TIRUPATI, September 30, 2016
September 30, 2016

Chandra Ganesh brings laurels to State

  • Staff Reporter
G. Chandra Ganesh
He wins three medals in international skating competition held at Thailand recently

The number of medals won by G. Chandra Ganesh are grossly disproportionate to his tender age. The nine-year-old boy has wowed sports enthusiasts by winning three medals in the international skating competition held at Thailand recently.

It's raining medals for the last few months on Chandra Ganesh, who resides in the Indiramma housing colony at Daminedu and studying fourth class at Sri NRI School in Tiruchanur. The young skating wizard won a gold in musical chair skating event and two bronze medals in 300 metre and 3000 metre categories at the event held at Bangkok on Sept. 17 and 18. It was only in February this year that he won two gold medals in speed skating at the Goa Sports Cultural Festival, conducted by Dreams Sports Academy.

The year 2015 turned out to be eventful for Chandra Ganesh. He stood first at the national level and bagged a gold and a bronze medal in the skating competitions held in February at Chennai. In April, he bagged three gold medals at Goa event and in November, won three gold, one silver and one bronze medals at Nagpur event. In fact, the boy is the lone candidate in Rayalaseema to bag a gold medal at an international event, said his coach G. Premnath, who is currently training him for another international event to be held in Indonesia soon.

The boy's father G. Dorai Murugan ekes out livelihood by running an auto rickshaw. “Though I am a graduate, I could not get a job and hence this is my only source of income”, he told The Hindu. He appeals to the philanthropists and sports enthusiasts to come forward with sponsorships to realise the dreams of the aspiring skating champion. He can be contacted at 97034 06165.

