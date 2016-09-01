The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched new unlimited plans for customers using their broadband and mobile services.

Elucidating on the plans to the mediapersons, here on Wednesday, General Manager (Tirupati Telecom District) M.S.A. Nuton remarked that the unlimited broadband plan, BB-470, would require no security deposit and include free installation, landline, night and Sunday calling facilities. “About 10 GB will be offered with Free Usage Policy (FUP) at 2 Mbps and later at 1 Mbps,” he added. Another promotional offer is availing landline connection for Rs.49 per month, along with a free SIM card, for a period of six months.

For mobile users, BSNL has launched an unlimited 3G plan for Rs.1,099, without any restriction on speed. Other new Special Tariff Vouchers include 561, 549, 156 offering 5, 10, 2 GB data for a period of 60, 30 and 10 days respectively.