The Rohit Memorial Trust in association with Indus Educational Society organised an awareness and counselling session for students of GVMC-MVD High School at Dandu Bazaar. Vice-Chairman of VUDA T. Baburao Naidu was chief guest. A doctor B. Sita Kalyani spoke on menstrual hygiene. President of Rotary Club Vizag Hill View Krishna Mohan, founder of Sampoorna organisation Satya, vice-chairman of Rohit trust Meenakshi Anantram, project director Gurmeet Kholi and others spoke. Sanitary napkins made by physically challenged women members of Sampoorna were distributed to the girls.

