: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday exchanged “'Development Roti” joining lakhs of pilgrims who congregated with numerous wishes on the second of Rottela Panduga at Bara Shahid Dargah on the banks of Swarnala Cheruvu at Dargamitta here. Exchanging rotis with senior TDP leader A. Prabhakar Reddy, Mr. Naidu wished that the fledgling State should witness all-round development swiftly, ensure early completion of a world-class capital at Amaravati and also link the Godavari and Penna rivers to find a permanent solution to the water woes of the lower riparian state.

With drones hovering over Swarnala Cheruvu, Mr. Naidu urged the people to join hands with him for the overall development of the State and improve the happiness index.

Noting that pilgrims from different parts of the country as also from countries like Pakistan, Bangaladesh and Saudi Arabia took part in the festival, he announced Rs. 20 crore for improving the tourism infrastructure at the picturesque water body.

‘Communal amity

on display’

The festival, which was started by the Nawab of Arcot in the then Madras Presidency by distributing rotis to pilgrims on his wife's recovery from serious illness after offering prayers at the dargah, stood as a solid example of communal amity, he said. Mr. Naidu, flanked by his Cabinet colleagues Sidda Raghava Rao and P. Narayana, wanted members of both communities to celebrate each other’s festivals in a similar manner.