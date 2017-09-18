‘Appoint Special Public Prosecutor for Vakapalli victims’

more-in

In a memorandum submitted to the government through the District Collector here on Saturday, functionaries of women’s and rights organisations called on the government to consult with the Vakapalli women, who have alleged rape, and thereafter appoint an Exclusive Special Public Prosecutor as desired by them.

As is known, the case was committed to the special court in Visakhapatnam that handles cases under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. This was following the Supreme Court order on September 1 this year fast-tracking the case which has seen a delay of a decade without the trial not even beginning.

Activists of these organisations pointed out that the SC, ST (POA) Act empowers the government to appoint an Exclusive Special Public Prosecutor so desired by the victims to prosecute the case. This is a provision contained in the SC, ST (POA) Act, they said.

They also alleged that residents of Vakapalli were being intermittently harassed by the G Madugula police. They wanted the government to ensure that the Vakapalli women and other witnesses of that village could take part in the trial freely so as to secure the ends of justice.

Among those who submitted the memorandum were K. Padma and C. Ramana Kumari of the Mahila Chetna, D. Lalitha of the Chaitanya Mahila Sangam and V.S. Krishna of the Human Rights Forum.