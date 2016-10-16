Afghanistan Ambassador to India Shaida Mohammad Abdali presents the degree to a student at the fourth convocation of the Vignan University at Vadlamudi on Saturday. Chairman Lavu Rathaiah is seen.— Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

Country established over 200 universities after 2002: Afghan Ambassador

Afghanistan has a lot to offer to students from India and the cultural exchange between the two countries has been strengthened by the presence of 16,000 Afghan students in the country, said Ambassador, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to India, Shaida Mohammad Abdali.

“Afghanistan has a cherished relationship with India and our bond has been further strengthened by the cross cultural exchange. After the war, we have moved on and we have over 200 universities established since the year 2002,” said Mr. Abdali at the fourth convocation of the university held at Vadlamudi on Saturday.

The Vignan University has over 20 students from Afghanistan pursuing courses at undergraduate and post graduate level.

Increasing globalisation

Mr. Abdali further said that students who had graduated would find the world getting increasingly globalised and the ever snowballing pace of change was one of the few constants. Consumer products from the U.S. were being assembled from across the world as people had been getting more connected and intertwined.

Earlier, the university presented honorary doctorates to Telugu scholar Medasani Mohan, actor Jayaprada and professor at Ecole Centrale of Nantes, Paris, Fouad Bennis.

Professor Bennis said the European universities had been encouraging cross cultural exchange among students and asked the students to tap the opportunities of study in European universities.

Ms. Jayaprada said she had been extremely fortunate to have led a full life of being an actor, social worker and politician.

Mr. Mohan urged students not to forget the roots of their culture and tradition and continue the links with the motherland even after they leave the country.

Indianisation

Chairman of the University Lavu Rathaiah said Indianisation had been clearly perceptible as India had exercised soft power in IT at Silicon Valley, and established Indian biryani and yoga. Presently, 30 per cent of scientists and engineers working in NASA were from India.

Chancellor of University P. Rammoorthy Naidu, and Vice Chancellor C. Thangraj were present.

During the convocation ceremony, three scholars were awarded PhDs, 1,070 graduates B.Tech. degree, 103 graduates M.Tech., 91 graduates BBA and MBA and 12 candidates MCA degrees.