Adoption of technology by police not up to the mark: CM

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the adoption of technology by the Police Department was not up to the mark and that it should build competencies to check crime to the maximum extent possible.

The focus should be on speeding up investigation with the help of latest advances in forensic science, he said, while laying the foundation for A.P. State Forensic Science Laboratory (APSFSL) estimated to cost ₹400 crore, at Thullur in Guntur district on Thursday.

Mr. Naidu said the State government would give land and extend all possible assistance for the establishment of an institution of excellence in forensics in a public-private partnership mode, for which he sought the help of Gandhi P.C. Kaza, founder of Truth Labs, who played an instrumental role in the development of the existing FSL at Hyderabad into a world-class facility.

The Chief Minister said for the police to improve conviction rate, the APSFSL should be equipped with cutting-edge technologies and suggested to Mr. Gandhi to take up that responsibility to transform A.P.’s own FSL into a top-class institution.

He observed that the number of cases registered should not be the criteria, and exhorted the Home Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to conduct investigations on a war-footing and ensure that the cases were not struck down by courts for want of proper evidence or other lapses.

Minister P. Narayana, Principal Secretary (Home) A.R. Anuradha, DGP N. Sambasiva Rao and MLA T. Sravan Kumar were present.