ACB arrests survey Inspector

An Inspector of Survey in the Survey and Land Records Department, Vizianagaram district, was nabbed by the Central Investigation Unit of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in a disproportionate assets case on Saturday.

Gedela Lakshmi Ganeswara Rao (56), the accused, is allegedly in possession of disproportionate assets, over and above his known sources of income, estimated to be in excess of ₹100 crore, as per the prevailing market rate.

Mr. Rao was allegedly involved in the tampering of land documents, pertaining to government lands, worth ₹3,600 crore in Visakhapatnam city, according to Director-General of ACB R.P. Thakur.

He was arrested by the City Police a few months ago on the instructions of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and was placed under suspension. The ACB officials recovered documents, pertaining to 30.36 acres of agricultural land in East and West Godavari, and a few places in north Andhra, 19 flats in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Godavari districts and five house sites.

They also seized ₹34,000 cash, old currency notes of ₹25,000, some Dollar notes, 1 kg of gold jewellery, 3.26 kg of silver ornaments, a bank balance of ₹10 lakh and household articles worth ₹10 lakh, three cars and two bikes.