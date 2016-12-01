Woman dies of AIDS

more-in

ONGOLE: A 40-year-old woman died of AIDS here on Thursday leaving behind her 8-year-old child, even as the people from different walks of life rallied at the Church Centre and vowed to fight unitedly against the dreaded disease.

Anti-Retroviral Therapy Centre Medical Officer B.R. Kiranmayi treated the woman for 12 days before she succumbed to the disease. The girl’s father from Medermetla near here died of the same disease seven years ago.

In a gesture, Dr. Kiranmayi and her husband and dermatologist Balaji Naik offered to take care of the child’s education.

“'I will take care of the funeral of the woman with none of her relatives or friends turning up to help the distressed family,” said Dr. Naik on the sidelines of an AIDS awareness rally.

Prakasam District Legal Services Authority secretary Raja Venkatadri made a contribution of Rs. 4,000 for the girl.

The girl was sent to rescue home Bala Sadan on the orders of the district Child Welfare Committee, said NGO HELP social activist B.V. Sagar.