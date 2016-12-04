Will not budge, says RGV

Film director Ram Gopal Varma meeting former legislator Vangaveeti Radhakrishna and his mother V. Ratnakumari in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

Meeting with Vangaveeti Radhakrishna makes no headway

VIJAYAWADA: Stalemate over the controversial film, ‘Vangaveeti’, continued as talks between former legislator Vangaveeti Radhakrishna and film director Ram Gopal Varma made no headway.

Mr. Varma, who arrived from Hyderabad, met Mr. Radhakrishna, his mother V. Ratnakumari, and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani, along with film producer Dasari Kiran Kumar, on the Help Hospitals premises here on Saturday to sort out differences with regard to the making of the film.

After an hour-long discussion, both the camps put forward their opinions, but nothing concrete happened.

“I saw many serious warnings. 1st time I saw very smilingly serious warnings. Dangerous. But I will not compromise on my vision of Vangaveeti (sic),” tweeted Mr. Varma on his twitter handle.

Mr. Radhakrishna said that he had put forward his point of view and it was up to Mr. Varma to decide how to make the film.

“I categorically said that anything derogatory about my father won’t be tolerated. I had already approached the court in this regard,” Mr. Radhakrishna told the waiting media.

After the talks, Mr. Varma left to meet TDP leader Devineni Nehru at his house to explain him about the film.

According to sources, he showed some scenes of the film on his laptop.

“As a film director, I have every right to make a film from a story which is in public domain in my own perspective,” Mr. Varma said.

Mr. Nani said that both Mr. Varma and Mr. Radhakrishna were known for their “obstinate nature.”

“ Kiran and I convinced and brought them to the discussion table,” he said.

Mr. Nani said no one had seen the film. The family members of late Congress MLA Ranga were reacting after watching what they perceived as “objectionable” scenes in the trailer.

“He (Mr. Varma) also spoke to only a few before writing the script for the film.”

Mr. Radhakrishna said there was nothing to panic as the issue was in court and it was left to Mr. Varma to react in a proper manner for the release of the film.

Meanwhile, though Mr. Varma claimed that he deleted the controversial Kamma–Kapu song in the teaser, it was very much available on various channels of YouTube.

Meanwhile, mediapersons were kept on their tenterhooks as the place of the meeting kept changing.

First the media arrived at Koneru Lakshmaiah University administrative office in Governorpet and later rushed to Mr. Radhakrishna’s house close by. Soon after reaching Mr. Radhakrishna’s house, the news that the meeting was shifted to the Help Hospitals made them rush there.