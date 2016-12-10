Token system in Rythu Bazaars to overcome small change problem

To address the problem of small change in Rythu Bazaars in the aftermath of demonetisation of high value currency, the East Godavari district administration is introducing a token system that could replace the currency notes.

The general public who visit the bazaars to purchase fresh vegetables directly from farmers can buy tokens of small change from estate officers.

The tokens available in the denomination of ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50 can be given to the farmers instead of money. The farmers will collect the currency from the estate manager at the end of the day.

Announcing this during his visit to the Rythu Bazaar near the APSRTC complex here on Friday, Joint Collector S. Satyanarayana said that the new system would benefit the public and farmers. “We have introduced small change distribution through the micro ATMs in the Rythu Bazaars last month. As now banks are also facing shortage, we switched over to this token system,” he said.

Awareness programmes

The Joint Collector further said that the students of the JNTUK would conduct awareness programmes on cashless transactions to the farmers and the consumers for 10 days from December 13.

Assistant Director of the Marketing department Kishore Babu, District Manager of the Civil Supplies Krishna Rao and other officials were present.