Talented students in sports will be taken care of : KRU V-C

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna University Vice-Chancellor S. Ramakrishna Rao on Wednesday said that talented international and national-level players, representing the university, will be taken care of by the authorities if they fared poorly in the academics.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Krishna University inter-collegiate athletic meet at IGMC stadium, he said the government will soon pass an order based on the recommendations made by varsity and the implementation will take place this year or in the next academic year. He said the varsity was helping talented players financially and cited the example of giving Rs. 1,90,000 to archer Ravali who was selected to represent Indian University team for the World University.

Mr. Rao said the varsity was hosting the prestigious all India inter-university archery championship at Machilipatnam in February.

He also asked students who completed Masters of Physical Education to apply for the vacant coaches’ jobs in several colleges under the jurisdiction of the university. “We are ready to give jobs as we need good coaches,” Mr. Rao said.