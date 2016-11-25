Sri Chaitanya students shine in math Olympiad

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Students of Sri Chaitanya School have secured first rank in Regional Mathematical Olympiad (RMO) jointly organised by HBCSE (Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education) and NBHM (National Board of Higher Mathematics).

In a statement, the school management said 55 per cent of the selected students were from Chaitanya School. It said as many as 271 students of the school got selected in the recently held Unified Cyber Olympiad (UCO), the highest from a single institution.

Founder chairman of the school B.S. Rao complimented the students for their achievement.

Academic Director Seema said it was a matter of great pride for the school.