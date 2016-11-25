Andhra Pradesh

Sri Chaitanya students shine in math Olympiad

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Students of Sri Chaitanya School have secured first rank in Regional Mathematical Olympiad (RMO) jointly organised by HBCSE (Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education) and NBHM (National Board of Higher Mathematics).

In a statement, the school management said 55 per cent of the selected students were from Chaitanya School. It said as many as 271 students of the school got selected in the recently held Unified Cyber Olympiad (UCO), the highest from a single institution.

Founder chairman of the school B.S. Rao complimented the students for their achievement.

Academic Director Seema said it was a matter of great pride for the school.

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2016 12:58:22 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Sri-Chaitanya-students-shine-in-math-Olympiad/article16702196.ece

© The Hindu