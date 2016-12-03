Spurious chilli powder seized

more-in

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) Department on Friday conducted raids and seized sub-standard chilli powder and raw material being used in chilli powder, worth more than Rs. 1.5 crore in Krishna district, said Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) M. Ravindranath Babu.

On a tip-off, the team led by Vigilance Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Vijay Paul and CI Aparna raided Spoorti Cold Storage at Vemulapalli village and seized 5,000 bags of spurious chilli power, worth around Rs. 5 crore.

In another raid, the V&E along Food Safety Department officials raided a private godown at Kondapalli Industrial Area and seized sub-standard chilli powder, said to be worth about Rs. 15 crore, said the RVEO.

In a separate operation, the Vigilance and Enforcement officials seized banned gutkha products, said to be worth about Rs. 5 lakh at two places in the district, said Mr. Vijay Paul.

“The seized material was sent to laboratory for investigations,” Mr. Ravindranath Babu said adding that the raids would continue.

Vigilance Tehsildar Indira Devi, Assistant Registrar Venkateswara Rao, Deputy Commercial Tax Officer Srinivas and Food Safety Inspector Sunder Kumar Das participated in the raids.