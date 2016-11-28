Special trains between Vijayawada, Ahmedabad for Islamic congregation

more-in

The South Central Railway (SCR) will run four special trains between Vijayawada and Ahmedabad and Hyderabad and Ahmedabad as per the following schedule to clear the extra rush of passengers participating in the Muslim congregation, Ijtema, at Ahmedabad.

No. 07139 Vijayawada-Ahmedabad special train will leave Vijayawada at 00.55 a.m. on December 1 and reach Ahmedabad at 9.20 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, No. 07140 Ahmedabad-Vijayawada special train will leave Ahmedabad at 11.25 p.m. on December 4 and reach Vijayawada at 4 a.m. on December 6.

These special trains will stop at Madhira, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Kazipet, Jammikunta, Ramagundam, Bellampalli, Sirpurkaghaznagar, Balharshah, Wardha, Badhinera, Akola, Bhushaval, Jalgaon, Amalner, Nandurbar, Surat, Bhanuch, Vadodara, Anand and Nadiad stations in both directions.

The above two trains will be clubbed at Kazipet and run as one train up to Ahmedabad. While returning too, they will run as one train up to Kazipet and thereafter get separated and head for the two destinations – Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

No. 07018 Hyderabad-Ahmedabad special train will leave Hyderabad at 4 a.m. on December 1 and reach Ahmedabad at 9.20 a.m. the next day. It will arrive at Secunderabad at 4.25 a.m. and leave at 4.30 a.m.

In the return direction, No. 07017 Ahmedabad-Hyderabad special train will leave Ahmedabad at 11.25 p.m. on December 4 and reach Hyderabad at 3.30 a.m. It will arrive at Secunderabad at 2.30 a.m. and leave at 2.40 a.m. on December 6.

These trains will also stop at Moula Ali, Aler, Jangaon, Kazipet, Jammikunta, Ramagundam, Bellampalli, Sirpurkaghaznagar, Balharshah, Wardha, Badhinera, Akola, Bhushaval, Jalgaon, Amalner, Nandurbar, Surat, Bhanuch, Vadodara, Anand and Nadiad stations in both directions.