Row over use of composition in Kuchipudi meet

VIJAYAWADA: The fifth edition of the International Kuchipudi Dance Convention might have ended with entering into new record in Guinness Book of World records, but controversies surround the organiser and SiliconAndhra founder Anand Kuchibhotla.

Allegations of financial irregularities apart, a family member of Vempati Chinna Satyam has served notices on Mr. Anand for using “Mastaru’s composition” without obtaining required permissions.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone from Chennai, the Kuchipudi stalwart Chinna Satyam’s son Venkat Vempati said, “Anand Kuchibhotla is using Mastaru’s composition. We served a notice to him in this regard.”

Mr. Venkat further said many issues relating to the event, including the Kuchipudi Natyaramam project, were brought to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Many letters were written to him urging him to take necessary steps but in vain.

“The government brought a person, who is neither a Kuchipudi dancer nor has expertise in the art, to the fore. Hardly anything has been done by him for promotion of art and artists,” he alleged.

Charges of irregularities

A controversy surrounded the convention, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday with allegations of financial irregularities by the private organiser.

While the State government released Rs.1 crore for the three-day event, the organisers collected Rs.1,000 each as “registration fee” from over 5,000 participants. As many as 7,000 delegates from India and abroad are taking part in the event.

The government, in fact, is not a mere financial sponsor for the event but it has also made all arrangements with Krishna District Collector A. Babu supervising them.

“It is ironical”

Mr. Anand, however, refuted the criticism saying, “It is ironical that we have to give an explanation when we are doing something good.”

Mr. Anand had been organising the International Kuchipudi Dance Convention every two years since 2008.

On previous occasions, the State government did not play any role, but this time the Government took it upon itself to showcase the convention as a prestigious event in its efforts to “revive and restore the glory” of Kuchipudi in the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh.