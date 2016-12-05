Pushpayagam enthrals devotees at Tiruchanur

Devotees and TTD officials carry baskets full of colourful flowers to be showered on goddess Padmavathi during the Pushpayagam conducted at Tiruchanur temple in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

The annual ritual of Pushpayagam, typically conducted after Brahmotsavams, was conducted on a grand note in Sri Padmavathi Devi temple at Tiruchanur, here on Monday.

A heavy downpour resulted in a mellow climate, after the conclusion of nine-day Kartheeka Brahmotasavams on Sunday, followed by the Pushpayagam performed in the evening with a variety of flowers and scented leaves. Five tonnes of flowers were contributed by the TTD’s Garden Department, which were carried in a procession from Asthana Mandapam to the temple in the afternoon.

The religious fervour continued even after the Brahmotsavams, as devotees thronged in huge numbers to witness the fête. The ritual was held in the evening at the Srikrishna Mukha Mandapam amidst Veda parayanam by Vedic pundits with 12 varieties of flowers and six types of scented leaves.

According to temple legends, Pushpayagam is performed after the annual brahmotsavams to ward off any ill impact or lapses conducted during the nine-day celestial event. All ill impacts would be cleansed with the Pushpayagam maintain the agama pundits of Sri Padmavathi Devi Temple.

Meanwhile, the services of TTD officials (right from vigilance, heath, cultural etc.,), Srivari Sevaks, Police Department, Scouts, students and others were hailed.

TTD Chairman Ch. Krishnamurti, TTD EO D. Sambasiva Rao, JEOs K.S. Sreenivasa Raju (Tirumala) and Pola Bhaskar (Tirupati), Special Grade Deputy EO Muniratnam Reddy, AEO Radhakrishna and others took part.