People cautioned against visiting beaches

Fishermen and revellers seeking to party on the beaches on Tuesday have been cautioned against doing so considering the fact that it is going to be a full moon day coming just a day after ‘Vardah’ crossed the coast.

The already rough seas will witness raging waves reaching greater heights than usual under the impact of the full moon on Tuesday.

Following this, fishermen in habitations along the coast have been warned against going near the shores. Tourists and visitors from the hinterland have also been asked not to visit beaches in the next two to three days.

Though the cyclone crossed the coast in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, high velocity winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph hit parts of the Nellore district from Monday afternoon.