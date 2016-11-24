Andhra Pradesh

POS machines installed in TTD book stalls

With an intention to ease the sale of its publications, calendars and dairies the TTD has set-up Point Of Sale (POS) machines at all its bookstalls in Tirumala, Tirupati as well as at various information centres in major cities in the country.

The card reading machines have been set-up at the book stalls located in front of the main temple, Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna prasadam complex, Lepakshi at Tirumala and at Sri Govindaraja swamy temple and Srinivasam complex at Tirupati.

Meanwhile, the management with the assistance of the nationalised banks also has arranged the devices at its information centres in major cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

