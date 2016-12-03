Official warns hospitalstaff on poor conditions

more-in

CHITTOOR: Authorities at the government area hospital at Madanapalle, which caters to hundreds of patients from several western mandals of Chittoor district, have been directed to immediately look into the complaints with regard to poor quality of food being supplied to patients and bad condition of beds.

Madanapelle Sub-Collector K. Vetri Selvi during her inspection of the hospital was shocked at the sight of bad beds with torn sheets at various wards and poor upkeep of toilets. On seeing the official, patients rushed to her and made complaints that they were being supplied poor quality of food. They further deplored that as there was no supply of milk, infants and aged patients were facing hardship.

The Sub-Collector sought hospital Superintendent Ratnakar to submit a report on the number of cases pertaining to viral fevers, details of normal deliveries and cesarean operations, medicare available to the children, stock particulars of medicines, and working condition of equipment at scanning and radiology wing. She further enquired about the number of both inpatients and outpatients at the hospital.

Speaking to the officials concerned, Ms. Vetri Selvi warned that non-seriousness on their part would not be tolerated and directed them to provide healthy food and milk to the patients. She advised the members of the Hospital Development Society to be present at the wards during supply of food to patients.

It was also brought to the official’s notice that in the absence of trauma care, the patients involved in road accidents were being referred to either Tirupati or Bengaluru hospitals.