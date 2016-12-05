No service charges on cashless transactions with TTD

more-in

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that cashless (online) transactions can be done with the temple management without any additional charges up to Decemeber 31.

Similarly, there will be no additional service charges for donors paying into the ‘e-hundi’ or contributing to e-donations to the various TTD-run trusts and schemes, as the TTD will bear the cost of service charges payable by the donors.

TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao held a review meeting with the top bankers here on Monday to review the cash situation and the difficulties faced by devotees visiting the hill temple. He announced that the banks will not levy any additional charges on the purchase of Srivari dollars, ‘laddu’ prasadam, publications, diaries/calendars and booking of rooms at Tirupati or Tirumala.

“The devotees can use credit cards, debit cards, RuPay cards or transact through internet banking,” Dr. Sambasiva Rao said.

In the same vein, he also appealed to the banks to recirculate the small change like lower denomination notes and coins collected from Srivari Hundi and plough them back locally for the benefit of the devotees.

TTD Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer O. Balaji, Chief Accounts Officer Ravi Prasadu, Information Technology in-charge P.V. Sesha Reddy, Andhra Bank Deputy General Manager V. Krishnamurthy and State Bank of India Regional Manager D. Venkateswara Rao participated.