No ‘Suprabhatam’during ‘Dhanurmasam’

Tirumala: ‘Suprabhatam', usually recited by temple priests for awakening the presiding deity at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara in the wee hours of the day will be temporarily discontinued from December 17.

It will be restored on January 15 after the conclusion of the month-long ‘Dhanurmasam’ festival. However during the period, ‘Tiruppavai’ will be recited at the temple.

Talking to The Hindu TTD Public Relations Officer T. Ravi said that even though the pre-dawn ritual will be observed on December 16 – the day on which the auspicious ‘Dhanurmasam’ is scheduled to commence, it shall strictly be performed in ‘Ekantham' and that nobody will be permitted to take part in the seva.