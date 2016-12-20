National social drama contests in Kurnool from Dec. 22

more-in

Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and TGV Kalakshetram are jointly conducting national-level social drama competitions at the kalakshetram in Kurnool from December 22 to 24.

Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh will inaugurate the competitions at the TGV Kalakshetram in Kurnool on December 22, kalakshetram chairman T.G. Bharath told the media here on Monday. Kurnool Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna and Joint Collector C. Harikiran would take part, he said.

The competitions would commence with “Anantham” (Infinity) drama to be staged by Ranga Yatra of Guntur, followed by “Dongalu” (Theives) by the Chaitanya Kala Bharathi of Karimnagar and “Antha Bhranthiyena” (Is it a myth) drama by Ganesh Art Theatre, Guntur, from 6 p.m. on December 22.

Vigilance and Enforcement SP Sivakoti Babu Rao would be chief guest and Municipal Commissioner S. Ravindra Babu would take part on December 23 evening.

“Rendu Nissabdala Madhya” [Between Two Silences] by Abhinaya Arts, “Anaganaga” (Once upon a Time) by Young Theatres, Vijayawada, and “Matruka” (Motherhood) by the Sirimuvva Cultural Group, Hyderabad, would be staged from 6 p.m. on December 23.

Inspector-General of Police, Rayalaseema zone, N. Sridhar Rao will be chief guest and Mr. Bharath, film actor Nikhil, mimicry artist Ramesh, TANA president Jampala Chowdary, TANA president-elect Satish Vemana and its joint secretary Ravi Potluri would attend on December 24.

“Saikatha Silpam” (Sand statue) drama by Kalaradhana, Nandyal, “Okka Maate Chalu” (One Word is Enough) by Sai Arts, Kaikalur, and “Poddu Podichindi” (Advent of Dawn) by Muralikrishna Nilayam would be staged from 11 a.m. on December 24, Mr. Bharath said.

TGV Kala Samithi president P. Obulaiah and TANA coordinator M. Rajasekhar said each participating troupe would be given Rs. 12,000, accommodation and food.

The three best dramas would be awarded prizes of Rs. 30,000, Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 20,000 in that order by TANA, they said.