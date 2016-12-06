Naidu launches ‘AP Purse’

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched ‘AP Purse’, a mobile app, here on Tuesday.

Mr. Naidu said 13 mobile banking and 10 mobile wallets were available in the purse and could be used to pay bills. Cashless transactions were the need of the hour to tide over the currency crunch. “The government is introducing Marpu Nestam, an agent, to educate the people on digital financial literacy. The government will pay incentives to the agents who train the people in digital financial literacy.”

Engineering students would be encouraged to train people. It would help them to earn while learning. The government would recognise the services of the colleges and the students for their service to society at the time of crisis, he said.

Meeting on Dec. 8

The Committee of Chief Ministers on digital payment systems and financial inclusion etc would meet in Mumbai on December 8. Problems being faced by people and alternative measures to ease the currency situation would be discussed, he said.

Mr. Naidu said the State government had been making efforts to solve the crisis and the situation would improve soon. As Rs. 2,472 crore was available with the banks, the State would get another Rs. 1,100 crore on Wednesday.