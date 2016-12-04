Naidu’s initiatives to promote digital transactions lauded

more-in

KAKINADA: The BJP has showered praise on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for rising to the occasion and trying his best to address the situation arising after demonetisation.

“Mr. Naidu has taken special care to bring currency notes worth Rs.2,400 crore to the State and distribute the same to all the districts by special flights. His initiative to make Andhra Pradesh a State with cashless transactions is laudable,” said Ungarala Venkata Ramana (Chinna Babu), member of the BJP’s State Executive Committee here on Saturday.

He accused the Congress of promoting the cards of foreign-owned companies such as ‘Visa,’ ‘Master’ and ‘American Express’ when it was in power only to benefit the foreign countries.

“Foreign countries will get percentages on each and every transaction made by Indians by using these cards. But by using the ‘RuPay’ card introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we can curtail the outflow of cash to foreign countries, as it is purely an Indian card,” he said.

On gold reserves, Mr. Chinna Babu accused the opposition parties and a section of the media of running a wrong campaign to misguide people and malign the image of the government.

“The rules are applicable only to the gold that was bought after the announcement of demonetisation,” he said.

the BJP leader called upon the BJP party cadre to support the Chief Minister’s initiative, besides propagating the ‘RuPay’ card at the grassroots level.