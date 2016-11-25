Naidu’s ‘cold response’ irks YSRC MLAs

YSR Congress MLAs on the way to the Chief Minister's Office in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

In what could be termed a politically significant move, YSR Congress MLAs met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu seeking release of funds for development of their respective constituencies. But, they had to “return empty-handed” with the Chief Minister categorically saying that there was no budgetary allocation for the Assembly Constituency Development Programme (ACDP).

A delegation of 32 MLAs, including former Minister, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, YSRC Whip P. Ramakrishna Reddy and others, met the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Friday.

This is first time that the YSR Congress MLAs have met the Chief Minister as a delegation apparently after getting the green signal from party president Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy. The YSRC MLAs have been complaining that the government was not releasing funds for the programmes/works suggested by them.

The Opposition MLAs had no role to play in development of their respective constituencies, they said. A parallel system is running with the government involving Telugu Desam Party (TDP) constituency in-charges in every programme of the government.

Earlier in the day, the MLAs visited the Interim Secretariat Complex at Velagapudi and inspected the construction works. They also interacted with Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Information Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy.