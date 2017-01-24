NBW issued against former Minister Kolusu

more-in

The Fifth Metropolitan Magistrate Court (Gannavaram Court) on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former minister and present YSRC leader Kolusu Parthasarathi in an election code of conduct case.

The district election authorities filed a case against Mr. Parthasarathi, who was then School Education Minister, and a few others under Section 188 of IPC, for allegedly violating the Election Code of Conduct, during the 2014 general elections.

As Mr. Parthasarathi failed to attend the court hearings for the last few months the court issued an NBW against him.