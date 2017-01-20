Metlotsavam at Alipiri today

more-in

TIRUPATI: The auspicious Metlotsavam fête, observed as part of the on-going three-day Traimasika Metlotsavam by TTD’s Dasa Sahitya Project, will be held near Alipiri, in the early hours of Saturday. A special puja will be performed to the sacred steps at Alipiri foot path route at 4:30 a.m. near Padala Mandapam. After the puja, thousands of bhajan troupes will trek singing Dasa Bhajans. Project’s Special Officer Anandateerthacharyulu is supervising the arrangements. The bhajan troupes have been trained in new keertans at Sri Govindaraja Swamy Chowltry in Tirupati.

Meanwhile, the annual brahmotsavams of Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy in Kosuvaripalle will commence on January 28 with dhwajarohanam and conclude on February 5 with chakrasnanam.

Some of the important days include Pedda Sesha Vahanam on January 29, Kalpavriksham on January 31, Suryaprabha on February 1, Garuda Vahanam on February 2. On the same day there will be Kalyanotsavam wherein a couple will be allowed to take part, on payment of ₹300. On February 6, there will be Pushpayagam between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.