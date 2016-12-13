Lokesh’s call to TDP workers

more-in

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh has given a call to enrol 10 per cent of voters in every booth across the State.

He said there are 40,000 polling booths in the State and urged the party leaders to ensure that at least 10 per cent of electorate are enrolled in every booth. He said the party leadership had set a target of enrolling at least 15 per cent of voters across the State.

Speaking at a meeting held at the State party office here on Monday, Mr. Lokesh said the membership drive launched two months ago evoked tremendous response, with over 50 lakh registrations in just 40 days. Complimenting the party MLAs and MPs for achieving the target, Mr. Lokesh said that more welfare schemes would be introduced for the party cadre in the future.

He said that TDP had been supporting families of partymen, who lost their lives in accidents or died due to illness. So far, 3,400 families have been supported by party fund through providing education, help in times of weddings or providing life insurance to the tune of Rs. 2 lakh for each family.