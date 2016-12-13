Kurnool IIIT classes from next academic year, says Collector

District Collcetor Ch. Vijayamohan discussing with officials the construction of IIIT buildings at Jagannathagattu, near Kurnool, on Tuesday. —

more-in

Construction of IIIT buildings at Jagannathagattu near Kurnool was progressing at a brisk pace and classes would commence from the next academic year, District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan said on Tuesday.

He inspected the ongoing construction works and said the classrooms, laboratories and administrative buildings would be completed and classes would be started for 100 girls and 150 boys. The Kurnool IIIT would be the biggest among the IIIT campuses in the State, he added.

An engineer Mukunda Reddy, in charge of the construction work, urged the Collector to allot 50 acres for the buildings, as construction of 11-storied blocks was difficult in view of the presence of large rocks at Jagannathagattu.

Mr. Vijayamohan instructed Kurnool Tehsildar Venkata Ramesh Babu to identify and hand over the requisite land to IIIT for construction of manufacturing and design blocks of the IIIT. The Collector told the engineer to construct a compound wall and promote greenery around it. An approach road was sanctioned for the IIIT, he said.

CPWD engineers and revenue officials were present.