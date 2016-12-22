Kuchipudi dancer felicitated

more-in

KAKINADA: S. Krishna Kumar, Kuchipudi dance guru from the city, has been felicitated with an honorary doctorate by Bangalore-based Global University. A disciple of Anem Lakshmana Rao and Bhagavatula Yajnanarayana Sarma in the childhood, Mr. Krishna Kumar finetuned his talent in the dance form at Vempati Chinna Satyam.

Subsequently, he launched his own dance school in the city in 1977 and taught the art to hundreds of youngsters in the ‘Kuchipudi Natyalayam.’ In a career spanning over four decades, Mr. Krishna Kumar won as many as 64 gold medals and six golden crowns at various competitions, besides receiving titles such as ‘Natya Mayuri,’ ‘Natya Rayancha,’ ‘Natya Bala’ and ‘Natya Visarada’ from numerous organisations.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Mr. Krishna Kumar said that he had the privilege of performing his art before legendary figures such as M.S. Subbulakshmi and Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna. Besides giving dance performances and training his disciples, Mr. Krishna Kumar wielded the megaphone for picturing a documentary titled ‘Krishna Tarangalu’ penned and produced by late Veturi Sundara Ramamurthy, ace lyricist from the Telugu film industry. “I am very happy that my disciples are performing Kuchipudi all over the world and providing training to the young dancers,” he said.