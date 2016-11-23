KBN College to host seminar on e-business

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K E. Krishnamurthy will inaugurate a two-day national seminar on ‘e-Tailing, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities’, organised by the Department of Commerce and Management in KBN College in city. The seminar will be held on November 25.

“e-business has been thriving for last two decades, and many companies have reached out to people through advertisements and their valuable services,” said the college president U. Sambasiva Rao and secretary S. Razith Kumar, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Pointing out that large transactions in trade were being carried out through this medium, they said there were many opportunities in the e-commerce sector in countries like India. They said the seminar would open a dialogue on the trends, propagation and challenges entailing in this sector.

Sponsored by the University Grants Commission, the seminar is being organised in association with Krishna University.