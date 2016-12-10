Andhra Pradesh

Holy relic for public viewing

VIJAYAWADA: The holy relic of Prophet Hazarath Mohammed, housed in a special room of the Jumma Masjid Wakf on Canal Road in One Town, will be open for public viewing from 4.30 p.m on December 12 for the Muslim men and during the same time the next day for Muslim women, according to the manager of the masjid.

Paying respects to the holy relic is part of the celebrations of Meelad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed. The custodian of the masjid, Janab Meer Shah Noor, will open the room.

