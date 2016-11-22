Andhra Pradesh

Godavari urban authority being formed

KAKINADA: East Godavari district Collector H. Arun Kumar on Monday released the notification for the formation of the Godavari Urban Development Authority (GUDA) consisting of Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram municipal corporations, Peddapuram, Samalkot, Pithapuram and Gollaprolu municipalities and 203 villages spread over 20 mandals.’

According to the notification, the number of villages from each mandal that comes under the GUDA are as follows: Rajamahendravaram Rural (8), Rajanagaram (16), Korukonda (5), Rangampeta (9), Gandepalli (13), Peddapuram (15), Samalkot (17), Kakinada (18), Pedapudi (2), Karapa (8), Tallarevu (2), Pithapuram (26), Gollaprolu (11), U. Kothapalli (7), Jaggampeta (10), Kirlampudi (17), Eleswaram (3), Prattipadu (6), Sankhavaram (6) and Tondangi (4).

Mr. Arun Kumar said that the detailed notification was available on www.eastgodavari.nic.in and public could give their feedback on the proposal within 30 days from the date of notification.

Andhra Pradesh
housing and urban planning
