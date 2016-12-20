Genco AE, wife drown near Srisailam left bank

more-in

A couple belonging to Hyderabad was found dead near the Srisailam left bank tunnel on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Kranthi Kumar, 33, an assistant engineer in Genco, and his wife Samyukta, 28, who got married three years ago, according to police. Kranthi Kumar was said to have secured the job about 10 months ago, and the couple reside at Lingampalli in Hyderabad.

They were seated near the tunnel when Samyukta reportedly slipped and fell into water and Kranthi Kumar too drowned when he tried to rescue her, according to local people. Their bodies were trapped in the slushy soil in water. Fishermen spotted their bodies and informed the police.

Police officials of Amrabad in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana registered a case as the place of death came under their purview.